Chickadee Babies!

The Black-Capped Chickadee Personality Type

I found this fun article at~ psychology.com



"If we make the leap from bird to human and think of there being a “black-capped chickadee personality type” (humor us), what would be its core features? And what benefits would flow toward such an individual?



Well, based on the black-capped chickadees that flutter between us, we can paint some of the features of this kind of person in broad strokes.

Courageous: The black-capped chickadee is brave—its core feature, in fact, seems to be courage itself. It doesn’t care about the fact that it may not be the largest or most formidable. It’s been shown that risk-taking is necessary for courageous action (Garcia et al., 2023), and the black-capped chickadees have this quality (Mathot et al., 2022).

Socially Aware: The black-capped chickadee also seems to care about the social features of its world. It’s rare to see a single black-capped chickadee in the yard. If you see one, there are probably at least five or so hanging around. And as a great deal of research in evolutionary behavioral science tells us, there is strength in numbers. This fact has been true for lots of animals, including humans, for thousands of generations (see Bingham & Souza, 2009).

Flexible in Decision-Making: The black-capped chickadee may be brave, but it’s not stupid. If a predator (e.g., a hawk flying overhead or a cat prowling around the yard) shows up, the black-capped chickadee will pay attention and take appropriate action. They have not survived millions of years of evolution by being foolish—they base their actions on the details of the situation. In a word, they are flexible.

Relatively Nonaggressive: The black-capped chickadee doesn’t want to get into it with other bird species. They’re unlike those blue jays, pileated woodpeckers, or starlings who clear everyone out of the way when they conspicuously arrive at the feeder. The black-capped chickadee is not looking for trouble. "





For the Record,

This day came in with intense summer heat. it frizzled the frills on our ornamental poppies and our upstairs without window ACs is boiling this evening.





All hands hoping for a breeze