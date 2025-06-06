Sign up
Previous
Photo 3752
Carolina Mealworm Diner
This perky Carolina Wren managed to muscle out the starlings to get some mealworms today.
For the Record,
This day came in hot, but not as hot as yesterday. The heat frazzled the frills on our poppies and kept all the birdbaths busy. Too hot, too early.
All hands glad it's Friday
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
