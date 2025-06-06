Previous
Carolina Mealworm Diner by berelaxed
Carolina Mealworm Diner

This perky Carolina Wren managed to muscle out the starlings to get some mealworms today.

For the Record,
This day came in hot, but not as hot as yesterday. The heat frazzled the frills on our poppies and kept all the birdbaths busy. Too hot, too early.

All hands glad it's Friday
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
