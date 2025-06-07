Sign up
Photo 3753
Photo 3753
Mr.& Mrs. Chickadee
"How are the kids doing? I'm going to pick up a couple of spiders, do you need anything?"
For the Record,
This day came in dark with heavy afternoon rain.
All hands happy it's Saturday.
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
blackcappedchickadeeparents
