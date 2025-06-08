Remembering

"Time it was, and what a time it was, it was

A time of innocence, a time of confidences

Long ago, it must be, I have a photograph"

Simon & Garfunklel

Bookends





Today would have been the 77th birthday of someone who was once and will always remain very special to me. Our loving bond with Suzanne’s family in Sweden( where we spent Christmas 2024) softens the loss, but it's still persistently painful, thirty five years later. Suzanne will be forever young in my memories, in those occasional dreams, but she lives on now through shared love, and our precious multi-generational, international family connections.





Suzanne, BB and I worked at a Camp Fire Girls summer overnight camp, Camp Kiwanee in Hanson, Massachusetts. I attended the camp as a child and worked as a counselor and eventually Puppetry Program Head during the summers of 1967-1971. Many of the most important people in my life were met there during those college era summers. I connected with fascinating young women and had those eye opening escapades one has in their early 20s. Each summer the camp worked with an agency that recruited young women and men from around the world to work in summer overnight camps. That's how I met Suzanne who was from the West Coast of Sweden. We remained close until her tragic death. She and I shared so many trips and often life changing adventures here and in Europe in the 70s and 80s.



Unbelievably, she was murdered by a mentally unstable person during a domestic violence incident in the safe kingdom of Sweden in 1990. The world has missed what she might have been, but while she lived she surely felt her wings.



In 1991, I organized a Memorial Service for her at the camp, Camp Kiwanee in Hanson, Massachusetts. It is no longer an overnight camp, but was purchased by the town for a recreation area. Many weddings are held in the old bungalow and the beautiful water view from the spacious veranda. T and I kayak on the pond that once taught countless girls, including me to swim.





This is how I like to remember her, surveying a scenic Canadian view, at a scenic overlook, always in her clogs. We were on a cross country trip together, 8000 miles in about a month in the summer of 1975. It is hard to believe it was 50 years ago this July. As her brother said to me today in a text...She was always on the edge.



