Previous
Faffed Flyer by berelaxed
Photo 3757

Faffed Flyer

This bluejay was flying low over the patio and I removed the background in the photo. Rita, the Red was hogging the peanuts and managing to keep the flying bluejays at bay.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny.

All hands busy.
11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1029% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact