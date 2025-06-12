"Leaf me alone, please."

This small rabbit, was munching on dandelion greens, grass and leaves until I rudely took a portrait without permission! I saw this bunny last week, the white stripe of fur on the brown head make it recognizable. It's still small, but it has grown a lot in a week. As soon as he finished his leaf and I was inside, our white backed skunk visitor wandered through, right on time, 7:30.



We saw a very large hare in Twillingate NL, Canada. It was as big as a small dog, tan with a white tummy. Apparently they were introduced as a food source years ago. This one was outside our B&B each evening.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and much hotter than expected.



All hands busier than we would like.