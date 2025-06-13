Squirrel Side-Eye

This fellow ate all the dried mealworms from the window feeder. Knocking on the window did no good at all. I had to keep going out and shooing him off. They are well fed here, but you know squirrels, they love a challenge. This is a converted hummingbird feeder that I had especially set up for the small birds...



For the Record,

This day came in cooler with rain on the way. I hope it's very stormy tomorrow in Washington DC. We are going to a No Kings Protest in Plymouth, Massachusetts, home of my numerous Pilgrim ancestors...immigrants with no official charter.



All hands busy.