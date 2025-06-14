Sign up
Discuss
Previous
Photo 3760
"No Kings" Day
We will be protesting in Plymouth, Massachusetts today, one of the over 2000 protests on NO KINGS DAY.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain on the way, we have the right clothes for the protest, our Newfoundland duds!
All hands so angry!
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
nokingsday
