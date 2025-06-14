Previous
"No Kings" Day by berelaxed
"No Kings" Day

We will be protesting in Plymouth, Massachusetts today, one of the over 2000 protests on NO KINGS DAY.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy with rain on the way, we have the right clothes for the protest, our Newfoundland duds!

All hands so angry!
