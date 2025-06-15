The Bumblebee

Impossible Flight



the

bumblebee

doesn't

know she

looks

too plump

to fly.



but

she flaps

her wings

back

and forth

not up and

down,



wings

that

whisk air

into

whirlwinds,

like mini

hurricanes.



in the eye

of those

tempests

the air

pressure

drops,



eddies of

air form

above

her

elastic

wings,



providing

the miracle

upward

lift

needed to

keep her

aloft.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and cooler.



All hands busy