The Bumblebee by berelaxed
Photo 3761

The Bumblebee

Impossible Flight

the
bumblebee
doesn't
know she
looks
too plump
to fly.

but
she flaps
her wings
back
and forth
not up and
down,

wings
that
whisk air
into
whirlwinds,
like mini
hurricanes.

in the eye
of those
tempests
the air
pressure
drops,

eddies of
air form
above
her
elastic
wings,

providing
the miracle
upward
lift
needed to
keep her
aloft.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler.

All hands busy
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Nice photo and poetry!
June 16th, 2025  
