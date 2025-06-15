Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3761
The Bumblebee
Impossible Flight
the
bumblebee
doesn't
know she
looks
too plump
to fly.
but
she flaps
her wings
back
and forth
not up and
down,
wings
that
whisk air
into
whirlwinds,
like mini
hurricanes.
in the eye
of those
tempests
the air
pressure
drops,
eddies of
air form
above
her
elastic
wings,
providing
the miracle
upward
lift
needed to
keep her
aloft.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and cooler.
All hands busy
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3761
photos
81
followers
39
following
1030% complete
View this month »
3754
3755
3756
3757
3758
3759
3760
3761
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
poetry
,
bumblebeeflight
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Nice photo and poetry!
June 16th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close