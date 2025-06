Brown Thrasher

Splasher



our latest

avian splasher

was an eastern

brown thrasher,

a first time caller

to the spa at

dogcorner where

brilliant sunshine

made the cold

water warmer

for our ruddy

performer



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and breezy with warm temps. It was exciting to see a bird that I had never seen before. I hope it returns, it seemed to really enjoy the little granite bathing pool.



All hands tired. T from Work and me from hours of weeding and cutting overhanging leafy branches.