A Ruby Throated Female Hummingbird by berelaxed
Photo 3763

A Ruby Throated Female Hummingbird

She has been feeding often today, I suspect she has a tiny nest with babies.

Female Hummingbird Facts

Throat: Female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have white throats – or gorgets – with light gray streaks.

Breast: Female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have bright white and unmarked breasts.

Eye: Adult female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have dark eyes. Interestingly, there is a bright white spot just behind the eye -- which in the right light can be noticeable.

Flanks and Underparts: The sides and underparts of the female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are also yellow-green (not bright green) that also shimmer with a golden iridescence under certain sunlight conditions. Sibley Guides online offers a great explanation of the iridescence of hummingbirds.

Tail: The female Ruby-throated Hummingbird has a rounded tail (not sharply pointed like the male's tail feathers) with the outer three tail feathers having white tips. When perched, the tail is slightly longer than the male Ruby-throated Hummingbird.

For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and warm with drizzle in the afternoon.

17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

