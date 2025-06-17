A Ruby Throated Female Hummingbird

She has been feeding often today, I suspect she has a tiny nest with babies.



Female Hummingbird Facts



Throat: Female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have white throats – or gorgets – with light gray streaks.



Breast: Female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have bright white and unmarked breasts.



Eye: Adult female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds have dark eyes. Interestingly, there is a bright white spot just behind the eye -- which in the right light can be noticeable.



Flanks and Underparts: The sides and underparts of the female Ruby-throated Hummingbirds are also yellow-green (not bright green) that also shimmer with a golden iridescence under certain sunlight conditions. Sibley Guides online offers a great explanation of the iridescence of hummingbirds.



Tail: The female Ruby-throated Hummingbird has a rounded tail (not sharply pointed like the male's tail feathers) with the outer three tail feathers having white tips. When perched, the tail is slightly longer than the male Ruby-throated Hummingbird.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy and warm with drizzle in the afternoon.



All hands busy