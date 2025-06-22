Rodney Red Squirrel Splooting

"Splooting is behavior some animals use to cool their body temperature. Squirrels are finding cool surfaces and lying on their stomachs, legs spread, to cool off.



Think of it like finding the cool side of the pillow when you're trying to fall asleep. It's about transferring the heat away from their bodies...



"They're trying to find a cool space, and if they can put as much of their core body on to a cool space, then the heat is going to transfer from their bodies to the other surface. So in the case of squirrels, you'll often see them maybe on a shady sidewalk, or a park path, or in the grass, just splayed out." "



~NPR



For the Record,

This day came in very hot and sunny, tomorrow will be worse.



All hands cool in the AC.