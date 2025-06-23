Sign up
Previous
Photo 3769
Bubbling Water
The Fountain
our
bright
feathered friends
take turns
in cascading
coolness,
a fountain,
a spa for
sipping, splashing,
bathing and
dipping
their wings bursting
bubbles in
the hot
humid
air
For the Record,
This day came in very, very hot. Tomorrow will be worse.
All hands hot and tired
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
fountainbirdbath
