Bubbling Water by berelaxed
Photo 3769

Bubbling Water

The Fountain

our
bright
feathered friends
take turns
in cascading
coolness,
a fountain,
a spa for
sipping, splashing,
bathing and
dipping
their wings bursting
bubbles in
the hot
humid
air

For the Record,
This day came in very, very hot. Tomorrow will be worse.

All hands hot and tired
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
