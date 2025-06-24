Gray Fox

Peanuts for Foxy



yesterday

and

today

gray

foxy locksy

came

for

peanuts

in the

tray



Last night a foxy friend came along as well, but neither was very good at sharing.



For the Record,

This day came in as the hottest day I have ever experienced at Dogcorner Cottage. Our ACs were very stressed. The heat index was 112 F/44C!



All hands very hot!