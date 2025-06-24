Previous
Gray Fox by berelaxed
Photo 3770

Gray Fox

Peanuts for Foxy

yesterday
and
today
gray
foxy locksy
came
for
peanuts
in the
tray

Last night a foxy friend came along as well, but neither was very good at sharing.

For the Record,
This day came in as the hottest day I have ever experienced at Dogcorner Cottage. Our ACs were very stressed. The heat index was 112 F/44C!

All hands very hot!
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Same here! I have never seen a gray fox!! Great capture!
June 25th, 2025  
