Previous
Photo 3770
Gray Fox
Peanuts for Foxy
yesterday
and
today
gray
foxy locksy
came
for
peanuts
in the
tray
Last night a foxy friend came along as well, but neither was very good at sharing.
For the Record,
This day came in as the hottest day I have ever experienced at Dogcorner Cottage. Our ACs were very stressed. The heat index was 112 F/44C!
All hands very hot!
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
grayfox
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Same here! I have never seen a gray fox!! Great capture!
June 25th, 2025
