Mama Hummer by berelaxed
Photo 3771

Mama Hummer

This beautiful little thing looks hot today too. It's not as bad a yesterday, but I was out in it more and it was brutal.


For the Record,
Today came in boiling hot again. Tomorrow is supposed to be cooler, I hope so.

All hands exhausted from the heat.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
June 25th, 2025  
