Velvet Antlers Visits Again by berelaxed
Velvet Antlers Visits Again

One of the velvet antlered deer passed through the woods in back of our house late this afternoon. This time it was alone, no smaller friend.

For the Record.
This day came in cooler and lovely.

All hands very busy.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Betsey

