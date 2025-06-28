Previous
Sylvia Skunk through Glass by berelaxed
Photo 3774

Sylvia Skunk through Glass

We have two skunks that wander in looking for peanuts most evenings around 7:30, 8 PM This is Sylvia who has magnificent white fur on her back. The other has dark stripes through the middle of it's back fur, like most skunks I have seen. I took many photos, a stretch with low light and my 300mm at that hour. I can tell you, they have very sharp looking teeth and impressive claws. Sylvia reared up when Rodney the Red Squirrel was pushing his luck and getting too close in his quest for peanuts as well. She didn't spray, but he backed off, stamping his little back feet in complete annoyance. There is plenty of wildlife action outside Dogcorner Cottage.

For the Record,
This day came in with clouds and light drizzle and humidity.

All hands very busy
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1033% complete

🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Wow!!
June 29th, 2025  
Tina ace
She is beautiful! Great capture!
June 29th, 2025  
