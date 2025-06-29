Sign up
Previous
Photo 3775
Raven has Questions!
Raven is very suspicious this evening, lots of bags and the mummas put the cat cases in the car after she inspected this one! Someone is going on a vacation!
For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny.
All hands busy and packed for our annual summer trip to the old family homestead in Machiasport, Maine, far downeast.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
