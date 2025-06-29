Previous
Raven has Questions! by berelaxed
Photo 3775

Raven has Questions!

Raven is very suspicious this evening, lots of bags and the mummas put the cat cases in the car after she inspected this one! Someone is going on a vacation!

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny.

All hands busy and packed for our annual summer trip to the old family homestead in Machiasport, Maine, far downeast.
Betsey

@berelaxed
