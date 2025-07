Machiasport, Day 2

We woke up surrounded by thick fog. Perfect weather for relaxing inside the old homestead, where my maternal grandfather grew up. Trish worked remotely and I wandered about in the fog and drizzle picking some flowers and making a few photos. We are so happy to be here in the fog, silence made visible.



For the Record,

This day came in with thick fog and drizzle. Chilly and damp outside.



All hands relaxed.