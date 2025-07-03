Machiasport, Maine, Day 4

We were treated to another lovely day. T worked remotely, and I just enjoyed the fresh air, sunshine and some errands. In the collage you can see one of my Great Aunt Abbie’s peonies, Rt92 by our lane, the old Congregational Church on the hill behind our old house and our quiet neighbors in the old cemetery next door. Under the gorgeous tree in the cemetery is a monument for a captain’s wife who died while on a voyage with him. Legend has it that she was preserved in a barrel of rum until she could have a proper burial in Machiasport.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and warm. High tide was just afte 6 tonight and I watched a big seal swimming about while I watched from the hill over the riverbank.



All hands happy.