July4th by berelaxed
Photo 3780

July4th

“ You cannot separate peace and freedom. Because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”
~Malcom X

We did really feel like celebrating today due to the gravity of our political situation. But, we love the ideals our country has tried, often imperfectly, to champion since our Declaration of Independence. We believe that goodwill, truth, and peace must prevail… somehow.

For the Record
This day came in sunny with beautiful clouds and a lovely breeze breeze.

All hands relaxing , but disgusted with the Oval Office occupant and Congressional suck ups.
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
KV ace
Love the flag picture… nice collage. Happy 4th to you.
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
July 4th, 2025  
