July4th

“ You cannot separate peace and freedom. Because no one can be at peace unless he has his freedom.”

~Malcom X



We did really feel like celebrating today due to the gravity of our political situation. But, we love the ideals our country has tried, often imperfectly, to champion since our Declaration of Independence. We believe that goodwill, truth, and peace must prevail… somehow.



For the Record

This day came in sunny with beautiful clouds and a lovely breeze breeze.



All hands relaxing , but disgusted with the Oval Office occupant and Congressional suck ups.