Machiasport Maine Day 6

Today we took a drive to Lubec. The weather was fabulous, sunny and breezy. The Atlantic Canadian Island of Campobello is directly across the International Bridge over the Lubec Narrows. The West Quoddy Lighthouse is undergoing renovations to their museum section, so they have a pop up museum in a building on the Main Street in Lubec. We went in for our annual visit in the new location. My maternal grandmother was born in Lubec. Her grandfather and great grandfather were keepers at the light back in the mid to late 1800s. I’m pointing out her grandparents on the poster. The iconic red and white striped lighthouse is also going to be painted. We had a deliciously enormous lobster roll and enjoyed the afternoon. On the way home we stopped for a turkey family and then a porcupine with amazing quills!



For the Record,

This day came in warm with bright sun.



All hands relaxing.