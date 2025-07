Schoodic, Acadia National Park, Maine

We spent the greater part of the afternoon at Schoodic, the quiet part of Acadia National Park. There was nothing quiet about the crashing surf with the incoming tide. Magnificent waves, with gorgeous colors, towering salty spray and the best air in the world, a perfect afternoon.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and very hot, we drove about an hour to the Schoodic section of Acadia where the temperature was cool by the Atlantic.



All hands relaxing in the salt air.