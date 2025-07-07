Now and Then

The central photo in the collage is my great grandfather’s general store, “The Golden Rule” and Machiasport’s Post Office. Gramp was Postmaster among many other jobs throughout his lifetime . Law student, teacher, reporter, insurance man and Maine State Representative. Sadly, I never met him, my first visit here at nine was four years after his death.



The old “Golden Rule “ building is no more, it was swept downriver to the sea in a hurricane in the 1950s.



For the Record,

This day came in warm and sunny, but by late afternoon dense fog crept in and we are socked in.



All hands relaxed