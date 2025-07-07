Previous
Now and Then by berelaxed
Photo 3783

Now and Then

The central photo in the collage is my great grandfather’s general store, “The Golden Rule” and Machiasport’s Post Office. Gramp was Postmaster among many other jobs throughout his lifetime . Law student, teacher, reporter, insurance man and Maine State Representative. Sadly, I never met him, my first visit here at nine was four years after his death.

The old “Golden Rule “ building is no more, it was swept downriver to the sea in a hurricane in the 1950s.

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, but by late afternoon dense fog crept in and we are socked in.

All hands relaxed
7th July 2025 7th Jul 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1036% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact