Fog descending on Mill Creek, Machiasport

We spent the afternoon in Eastport, discovered the coziest bookshop and browsed a very long time. The weather was clear and sunny until we drove into Machiasport. We are totally fogged in, but I hopped out of the car and made this photograph of Mill Creek.



For the Record,

All hands happy