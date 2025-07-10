Previous
Machiasport Shoreline Framed… by berelaxed
Photo 3786

Machiasport Shoreline Framed…

… by Apple Branches.

For the Record,
This day came in with fog and cool weather. The fog burned off, but is rolling in again.

All hands relaxing.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1037% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact