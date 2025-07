Mill Creek…

…without fog this evening. We had a fun day poking around our favorite shops in Ellsworth. The weather was lovely and we came home with quite a few treasures from the cook shop and quite a few other bags. We had a delicious meal and made it back to Machiasport for me to make this photograph for blip.



For the Record,

This day came in with warm sun and salty breezes.



All hands happy.