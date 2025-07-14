Monday in Machiasport, Maine

Our third Monday in Machiasport, this one shrouded in fog. Raven wants to know where we are exactly, the apples are showing red, the pollinators are busy and the fog is silence made visible, and we are enjoying the silence so very much.



The hoverfly has gorgeous wings! Eristalis is a large genus of hoverflies, family Syrphidae, in the order Diptera.

Several species are known as drone flies because they bear a resemblance to honeybee drones. Drone flies and their relatives are fairly common generalist pollinators.



For the Record,

This day came in cool and shrouded in fog.



All hands relaxing.