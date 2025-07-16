Wednesday in Machiasport, Maine

We were very hot in the 'Port today, until about two hours ago when a fog bank rolled in. The temperature has dropped and you cannot see any East Side Machiasport land forms( upper right) across the river now. The temperature drop is a relief. The old photos are shots taken by my great grandfather near the old homestead. We are one of the houses down the hill below the church.



For the Record,

This day came in very hot. We didn’t have a much heat as our friends and family are dealing with in Massachusetts, but it was too hot here today and everyone was complaining.



All hands finally cooler.