Thick-Fog-as they say here by berelaxed
Photo 3793

Thick-Fog-as they say here

We have been shrouded in the silent embrace of thick fog all day. Ethereal, mysterious and to be honest, one of the many things I love about way Downeast Maine.

For the Record,
This day came in with thick fog which is even thicker tonight. Not a night for driving anywhere.

All hands cozy
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
