My Favorite Window by berelaxed
Photo 3794

My Favorite Window

I post a photograph of this window each year. This little window with old bottles and seaside treasures is in a small room off the kitchen. The room was originally my Great Gramp’s office and later, Great Aunt Abbie’s when she was the Machiasport Town Clerk. GGramp used it for all of his businesses, and there were many. The most important was his State of Maine Representative work when he was home from Augusta. Now it gives light for our washer and dryer. We all love it.

For the Record,
This day came in clear, no fog, just blue skies and gorgeous clouds. It’s warm and lovely.

All hands happy
Betsey

Lovely memories and a great shot.
