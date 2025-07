Cape Split, Addison, Maine

A beautiful warm and windy day for a beachside picnic and walk on the beach in Addison, Maine. We drove about 40 minutes to get there, with gorgeous wooded and Gulf of Maine views all along the way. It was a perfect day to be out in the sunny, salty air.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny and windy, a perfect day to be by the sea.



All hands happy.