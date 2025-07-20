Previous
A Rainy Sunday in Maine by berelaxed
Photo 3796

A Rainy Sunday in Maine

It poured buckets here today!

For the Record,
This day came in dry, but it rained very hard all afternoon and into the evening.

All hands cozy
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
amyK ace
Beautifully composed collage
July 21st, 2025  
