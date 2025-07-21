The Fourth Monday in Machiasport, Maine

We spent the day outside in beautiful weather. Breakfast of Acadia pancakes, ployes at a wonderful farm. They have a long path mowed through the field behind leading to the water. We had a lovely walk in the sun. Home for a quick lunch, then we drove up the road to a spot where we could walk along the shoreline. In one of the collage photos you can see the bluff where our old homestead is, below the church. I stand on the edge of the of that bluff everyday we are here. I can never get enough of the view.



The extra is the rolled ploye, a buckwheat pancake..



For the Record,

This day came in with perfect weather after yesterday’s torrential rain.



All hands smiling, the cats too if they could