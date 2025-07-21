Previous
The Fourth Monday in Machiasport, Maine by berelaxed
Photo 3797

The Fourth Monday in Machiasport, Maine

We spent the day outside in beautiful weather. Breakfast of Acadia pancakes, ployes at a wonderful farm. They have a long path mowed through the field behind leading to the water. We had a lovely walk in the sun. Home for a quick lunch, then we drove up the road to a spot where we could walk along the shoreline. In one of the collage photos you can see the bluff where our old homestead is, below the church. I stand on the edge of the of that bluff everyday we are here. I can never get enough of the view.

The extra is the rolled ploye, a buckwheat pancake..

For the Record,
This day came in with perfect weather after yesterday’s torrential rain.

All hands smiling, the cats too if they could
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

