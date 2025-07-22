Previous
Tuesday Evening, Mill Creek, Machiasport, Maine by berelaxed
Tuesday Evening, Mill Creek, Machiasport, Maine

The water was glassy and calm, still candy-colored in the afterglow of sunset." – Stephen King

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and lovely, a perfect Maine day.

All hands happy
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
