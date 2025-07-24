Previous
Thursday in the Neighborhood by berelaxed
Thursday in the Neighborhood

We relaxed today, just enjoying being here. Our days are winding down as the month slips away. Back to reality soon.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm with a very brisk wind which got rather wild by sunset.

All hands relaxing
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
