Previous
Friday Night Sunset, Machias Maine by berelaxed
Photo 3801

Friday Night Sunset, Machias Maine

The sunset was lovely in downtown Machias tonight. It was low tide, you can see the water level shading on the dock pilings in the photo with me. The dock lifts as the tide comes in, up to the shaded mark height.Tides are very extreme here, influenced by the Bay of Fundy.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny, warm and a bit humid. I did some outside work( cutting the hated bamboo that spreads like crazy, and T did some inside work. Later this afternoon we had a brief, but torrential rainstorm.

All hands wishing the days would not pass so quickly as the vacation winds down.
25th July 2025 25th Jul 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
1041% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact