Friday Night Sunset, Machias Maine

The sunset was lovely in downtown Machias tonight. It was low tide, you can see the water level shading on the dock pilings in the photo with me. The dock lifts as the tide comes in, up to the shaded mark height.Tides are very extreme here, influenced by the Bay of Fundy.



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, warm and a bit humid. I did some outside work( cutting the hated bamboo that spreads like crazy, and T did some inside work. Later this afternoon we had a brief, but torrential rainstorm.



All hands wishing the days would not pass so quickly as the vacation winds down.