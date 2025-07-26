Liberty Hall, Machiasport, Maine

We went to an Open House at the Historic Liberty Hall, built in 1873, at the height of Machiasport's prosperity. The town was bustling with schooners at every dock. The Hall was used as a meeting hall, a center of town social activities. As late as the early 90s it was still being used for bean suppers with entertainment and plays upstairs. We have had the pleasure of of one of those evenings.

The outside has been restored with donations of a million dollars. Now the work turns to the inside, double the cost. The plaster has been removed downstairs, the lathe work makes for an interesting photograph.



For the Record,

This day came in warm sunny.



All hands enjoyed the day