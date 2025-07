The Days in Machiasport are Winding Down

"Home is what you take with you, not what you leave behind,":

~American writer N.K. Jemisin



We leave for Massachusetts on Tuesday. It’s always tough to leave. My brother and I were texting about how hard it is this afternoon. He will be arriving back with D&G on the 2nd of August. The house will be happy. He and I have been coming since we were children.



For the Record,

This day came in warm, but rather hazy from the smokey Canadian wildfires I assume.



All hands busy