Maine Wild Blueberry Season Has Arrived by berelaxed
Maine Wild Blueberry Season Has Arrived

“Wild berries are a true gift from Mother Nature, and there is nothing quite like the experience of harvesting these juicy, sweet treats from the great outdoors. Unlike their cultivated counterparts, wild berries grow freely and naturally, untamed by the constraints of human interference.”

Luckily, we are able to bring some home, but August is wild blueberry month in Downeast Maine. They are so flavorful and so healthy.


This day came in sunny and warm, we’re cleaning and packing up…sadly


28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

July 28th, 2025  
