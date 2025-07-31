Previous
Bluejay in the Bright Sun by berelaxed
Bluejay in the Bright Sun

Today was the first day in almost the whole month that one could stand more than just a few minutes in the bright sun. We escaped the worst July in New England, constant heat and humidity with heat indexes over 100 degrees F. We are going to have a bit of a cooling trend as we roll into August. My brother, sister in law and Greg are headed to Machiasport for most of August. We hope they have sunny and normally warm weather days to relax.

For the Record,
This day came in cooler with showers on the way.

All hands busy.
Betsey

