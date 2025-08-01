Transient Spaces, Sacred Places

I have some oil paintings in an upcoming show with my painting mates at the Plymouth art Center in Plymouth, Massachusetts. My offerings are scenes from our woods, Maine ledges with rocks deposited from the tides, and our lane in Maine. I call the one in the lower left, shrouded in Maine fog, Silence Made Visible. My friend, who organized the show and is our original instructor came to help me get some canvasses in floater frames and to pick them up for the show. We had fun seeing each other in person(we paint via Zoom now because some of the group are not local anymore). Another painter from our group is in Massachusetts for a few weeks from Florida and brought her paintings for the show over for D to pick them up. I have not seen J & her husband in person for a while, it was a really great day.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny with breezy, cool weather.



All hands happy it's Friday