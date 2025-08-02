Previous
Slaty Skimmer by berelaxed
Photo 3809

Slaty Skimmer

"Male and female slaty skimmers are similar in appearance, making them more difficult to distinguish in the wild. Both males and females have brown or tan faces and dark-colored heads and bodies absent of any other distinguishing features. Both also have clear wings that sometimes have spots at the tips. Slaty skimmers are found throughout the eastern United States and Canada, preferring to live near marshy lakes and ponds and slow-moving steams and creeks that have mucky bottoms."
~reconnectwithnature.org


This skimmer was resting on the edge of our car wheel well this afternoon, what a beauty. It took me a while to identify it, I don't think I have ever seen one before, the dark head was interesting.


For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, just lovely.


All hands busy
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

