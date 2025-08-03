Previous
Hiya! by berelaxed
Photo 3810

Hiya!

Here's lookin' at ya!

Not the best dragonfly capture, but the face made me smile, and who doesn't need a smile these days?

For the Record,
This day came in warm and sunny, another lovely day with low humidity.

