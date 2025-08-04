A Grateful Chipmunk

"Mouse-Squirril"

"I never saw but two of them in eight years space; the squirrel, three sorts, the mouse-squirril, the gray squirril, and the flying-squirril (called by the Indian assapamck)." The author's mouse-squirrel, which he describes, is the ground or striped squirrel."



This account was written in the late 1600's by my paternal ancestor, John Josselyn, who sailed from Essex England, visiting New England twice. He published two accounts of his voyages and travels in the 1670s, New England Rarities, which is reprinted in a small volume, and Account of Two Voyages. Perhaps some of my interests are due to him...



For the Record,

This day came in sunny, a wee bit warmer with a little humidity.



All hands busy