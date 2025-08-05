Plymouth Massachusetts Center for the Arts

Previous
Tonight was the opening for the painting exhibition. It was wonderful to see everyone's paintings and to chat and mingle with the other artists. I had close friends who came to the event and the evening was really wonderful.


