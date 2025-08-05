Sign up
Photo 3812
Plymouth Massachusetts Center for the Arts
Tonight was the opening for the painting exhibition. It was wonderful to see everyone's paintings and to chat and mingle with the other artists. I had close friends who came to the event and the evening was really wonderful.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm.
All hands busy.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Tags
oilpaintings
