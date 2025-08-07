Previous
Ringside with Reds by berelaxed
Ringside with Reds

Their sibling rivalry made it impossible for these two young American red squirrels to share the selection of peanuts they discovered. The one on the right was the loser, Ringo, summarily sent off the top of the rock.

In the Extras you can see where the Ringo hid along the base of the big rock(we call it the potato rock), but managed to eventually rush away with a peanut. The victor, Ripper the Red,( already sporting a thigh scar), winner and still champion, stood tall.

This day came in with sunny skies and lovely temps.

Betsey

Dorothy ace
Great capture and funny.
August 8th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh, oh...someone got a good shot in there...
August 8th, 2025  
