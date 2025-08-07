Ringside with Reds

Their sibling rivalry made it impossible for these two young American red squirrels to share the selection of peanuts they discovered. The one on the right was the loser, Ringo, summarily sent off the top of the rock.



In the Extras you can see where the Ringo hid along the base of the big rock(we call it the potato rock), but managed to eventually rush away with a peanut. The victor, Ripper the Red,( already sporting a thigh scar), winner and still champion, stood tall.



For the Record,

This day came in with sunny skies and lovely temps.



All hands busy