Praying Mantis

I saw this Praying Mantis when I was doing some watering at my niece's house while she and her family are on vacation. I saw movement in the hosta plant as I turned off the water. I was thrilled, I have not seen one for a few years. I had my iPhone, but when home for my Leica as well. This one was much smaller than the ones I have seen before.



People ask...



Is it rare to see a praying mantis?



While not incredibly rare, seeing a praying mantis isn't a daily occurrence for most people. They are masters of camouflage, blending in with their surroundings, making them difficult to spot. Additionally, most of the praying mantises seen in North America are introduced species, not native ones.



Here's why they can be hard to find:

Camouflage:

Praying mantises are incredibly well camouflaged, often resembling leaves or twigs.



Habitat:

They prefer areas with dense vegetation, like gardens, fields, and wooded edges, which can be harder to navigate.



Size:

While they can grow to be quite large, they start small and can easily be overlooked.



Introduced Species:

Many of the praying mantises we see are introduced from other regions, like the Chinese mantis (Tenodera aridifolia) and the European mantis (Mantis religiosa).



Tips for spotting them:

Late Summer/Early Fall: They tend to be larger and more noticeable as they mature, making them easier to spot.

Look on Plants: Check flowers, tall weeds, and other vegetation where they might be hunting.

Around Lights at Night: They may be attracted to lights where they can find insects for food.





For the Record. This day came in sunny and just lovely.



All hands glad it's Friday!