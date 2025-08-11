A Blue Jay Feather

Floating



a lone

feather, with

colors of

the firmament,

our wide

blue yonder,

floats

suspended,

not on air,

but a watery

surface that

reflects

the azure

and white

of the

heavens



For the Record,

This day came in very hot, I did way too much weeding for the weather, but it had to be done.



All hands tired.