A Blue Jay Feather by berelaxed
A Blue Jay Feather

Floating

a lone
feather, with
colors of
the firmament,
our wide
blue yonder,
floats
suspended,
not on air,
but a watery
surface that
reflects
the azure
and white
of the
heavens

For the Record,
This day came in very hot, I did way too much weeding for the weather, but it had to be done.

All hands tired.
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
