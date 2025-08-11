Sign up
Previous
Photo 3818
A Blue Jay Feather
Floating
a lone
feather, with
colors of
the firmament,
our wide
blue yonder,
floats
suspended,
not on air,
but a watery
surface that
reflects
the azure
and white
of the
heavens
For the Record,
This day came in very hot, I did way too much weeding for the weather, but it had to be done.
All hands tired.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
floatingbluejayfeather
