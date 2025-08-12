Previous
Intolerable Temperatures!

This juvenile blue jay was so hot, the temps were over 100 with the heat index, intolerable! We kept the birdbaths filled and cool to try to help the birds. They bathed and splashed all day. There are lots of fledglings, Carolina Wrens, and a Papa Cardinal dutifully feeding his cowbird baby thanks to the errant mother depositing her egg in the cardinal's nest.


I hope it is cooler tomorrow. My brother and sister-in-law are having the same heat in Machiasport, Maine, but it has cooler down much quicker there with the sea breezes.

For the Record,
This day came in beyond hot.

All hands unhappy with the weather.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Betsey

@berelaxed
amyK ace
Great close up
August 13th, 2025  
